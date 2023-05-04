Lynchburg city leaders looking for solutions to end ongoing violent acts

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg city officials are looking into solutions after a string of violent crime, including the shooting death of a six-year-old.

Lynchburg officials told WDBJ7 they want to work with city administration and law enforcement to bring down the violence. Recent shootings, robberies and malicious woundings are concerning leaders because many are involving children and teens.

“It’s angering,” Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi said.

“It’s sad,” Mayor Stephanie Reed said.

“We’re better than this,” Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said.

Lynchburg leaders are looking for change after an uptick of violent acts within the city. Faraldi explained the action plan starts with talking to other leaders about what’s happening now.

“It’s getting more understanding about what we’re currently doing, then it’s seeing what are the things we need to do to change?” Faraldi said. “Is there more strategic things that we need to do to target and specifically go after folks who seek to inflict evil in Lynchburg?”

Officials explained it will take cooperation between each government agency.

“We used to have more specialized units that were amended or adjusted a few years ago, I think we need to reevaluate that,” Faraldi said.

“We want to make sure that people that are registered gun owners are being responsible with their weapons,” Reed said. “We’ve got to emphasize that.”

“We’ve been trying to focus through a violent crime response team and certainly addressing individuals who are responsible for a disproportionate amount of crime,” Chief Zuidema said. “Some of that is gang-related activity; we’re going to continue to make sure we’re putting extra resources towards those individuals.”

Faraldi explained the overall goal is to try and stop the violence that has already left several people dead.

“Ultimately, this is unacceptable,” Faraldi said. “If you want to inflict crime, if you want to inflict evil, chaos, sin within our community, we’re not going to stand for it.”

Police are still looking for more information in the most recent shooting that took the life of Kingston Campbell.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

