May 3 is National Skilled Trades Day

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - National Skilled Trades Day falls on Wednesday, May 3 this year. It’s a day for people to learn about, and appreciate the trades that keep our country and economy moving.

Trade jobs are in demand, and Wytheville Community College offers a variety of programs for students.

The college’s trade programs include 14-week programs in the following areas:

WCC also offers longer programs where students can learn to become electricians, machinists, plumbers, and HVAC technicians.

Perry Hughes is the Vice President of Workforce Development and Occupational Programs at WCC. He talked with the Here @ Home team about why the jobs are so important to our hometowns, and the recent signing event.

