Montgomery County ACAC holding kitten shower

Kittens at Montgomery County ACAC
Kittens at Montgomery County ACAC(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center is expecting a lot of kittens to arrive at the shelter the next few months.

To help provide them care, the shelter is hosting a kitten shower May 6. The community is invited to come see the animals and donate supplies.

The director of the shelter, Eileen Mahan, says last year the center took in around 750 kittens and 600 were during kitten season.

“A lot of times they’re with mom, which is great,” Mahan said. “Sometimes they’re without mom and then they require a little extra care, so bottles and formula and all that really helps us an awful lot.”

The shower will be Saturday from noon-3 p.m. with games, snacks and animals.

