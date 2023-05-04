Multiple gang members arrested in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Seven people were arrested in connection to a burglary in Lynchburg where firearms and other valuables were stolen, according to Virginia State Police.

Six of the suspects arrested were under the age of 18.

Police say at around 3:00 a.m. on February 13th, 2022, a resident in the 1600 block of Shaffer Street reported that their home was broken into by multiple people. The homeowner reported several guns and other valuables were stolen before they fled in a vehicle. The vehicle was found later and police say that vehicle was also reported stolen.

Over the next year plus, officers and detectives conducted an investigation that utilized a variety of resources, investigative techniques, and partners to identify and obtain arrest warrants for each of the involved suspects.

On April 26, 2023, the Lynchburg Police Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Virginia State Police, conducted Operation Royal Flush. This operation resulted in the arrest of all seven suspects involved in the residential break-in. The following suspects were arrested and charged. The age of each suspect is listed as of the date of the offense:

Bishop Arrington (18) from Lynchburg

A juvenile male (17) from Lynchburg

A juvenile male (17) from Lynchburg

A juvenile male (17) from Lynchburg

A juvenile male (17) from Lynchburg

A juvenile male (16) from Lynchburg

A juvenile male (15) from Lynchburg

Each of the suspects was charged with breaking and entering, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a firearm, grand larceny of property, criminal street gang prevention, and felony property damage.

Bishop Arrington was also charged with criminal street gang participation involving a juvenile, criminal street gang recruitment of a juvenile. One of the juvenile males was also charged with grand larceny of a vehicle and felony eluding.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.