Preliminary hearing held for suspect in killing of dogs
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County man accused of killing his two dogs appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday
Two felony animal abuse charges against Terry Michel were certified to the grand jury. A misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report also went to the grand jury.
Investigators say he admitted to killing two black labs, Caleb and Colby, after first saying they had been stolen from a park.
Michel also faces two $250 dollar fines for misdemeanor charges for improperly disposing of the dogs.
