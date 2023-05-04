Preliminary hearing held for suspect in killing of dogs

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County man accused of killing his two dogs appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday

Two felony animal abuse charges against Terry Michel were certified to the grand jury. A misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report also went to the grand jury.

Investigators say he admitted to killing two black labs, Caleb and Colby, after first saying they had been stolen from a park.

Michel also faces two $250 dollar fines for misdemeanor charges for improperly disposing of the dogs.

Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County. (Franklin County Humane Society)

