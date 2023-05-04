Birthdays
Preliminary hearing held for suspect in killing of dogs

Terry Eugene Michel
Terry Eugene Michel(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County man accused of killing his two dogs appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday

Two felony animal abuse charges against Terry Michel were certified to the grand jury. A misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report also went to the grand jury.

Investigators say he admitted to killing two black labs, Caleb and Colby, after first saying they had been stolen from a park.

Michel also faces two $250 dollar fines for misdemeanor charges for improperly disposing of the dogs.

Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.(Franklin County Humane Society)

