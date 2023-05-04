Preparations begin for demolition of downtown building in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Danville is preparing for the demolition of the former “Lou’s Antiques” store in Danville.

The city says the work will take 60-90 days to complete.

The parking lot between the building and Me’s Burgers & Brews is closed. Parking is available in the Acres Parking Garage at 319 Craghead Street.

The city says the building removal will take 30 days and be completed by June 1st. Due to the grade difference between the building and the adjacent parking lot, the city says it’s necessary to install a retaining wall.

The retaining wall and backfill will take three weeks and be completed by late June.

Final restoration will include irrigation, sod, and a fence at the retaining wall, with completion of that work in mid-July, weather permitting.

The city says there are no current plans for the development of the site. The property will be marketed to potential developers, with possible end uses ranging from an outdoor eating space to commercial retail or mixed use of commercial and residential.

