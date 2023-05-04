Progress continues on Patrick County hospital despite delay in opening

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Renovations are underway on the inside of the new Foresight Health hospital despite some minor setbacks.

The hospital will be the first in Patrick County since it closed in 2017.

It will include an emergency room with 15 beds and a psychiatric unit with 10 additional beds.

They had originally planned to open the hospital in January, but supply chain issues and a shortage of available contractors pushed them back. They say the biggest road block was finding an architect within their budget.

“That’s one of the areas where I think it took me a lot longer to resolve than I anticipated with getting an architect that could help us out, that had sufficient healthcare experience, and could also meet our budget parameters,” said Joe Hylak-Reinholtz, Chief Operating Officer of Foresight Health. “So, we’ve finally overcome that hurdle.”

They are now working with an architect out of Florida and a local landscaping company.

Their next hurdle is getting an electronic medical document system in place.

“Doing paper records is not an option for us. We’re trying to figure out a more expedited timeline on their product being available for us. At present, they’re saying they can’t meet a December deadline, but we’re trying to see if there’s a way to make that happen,” added Hylak-Reinholtz.

Asbestos removal will begin next week. They hope to open the hospital by the end of this year.

“I want people to know that we are doing our best. This has not lost any sort of priority status. We are doing what we can to get this open and operational as soon as we possibly can. That was our goal and has remained our goal,” explained Hylak-Reinholtz.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.