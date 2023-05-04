Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Progress continues on Patrick County hospital despite delay in opening

Foresight Health hospital
Foresight Health hospital(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Renovations are underway on the inside of the new Foresight Health hospital despite some minor setbacks.

The hospital will be the first in Patrick County since it closed in 2017.

It will include an emergency room with 15 beds and a psychiatric unit with 10 additional beds.

They had originally planned to open the hospital in January, but supply chain issues and a shortage of available contractors pushed them back. They say the biggest road block was finding an architect within their budget.

“That’s one of the areas where I think it took me a lot longer to resolve than I anticipated with getting an architect that could help us out, that had sufficient healthcare experience, and could also meet our budget parameters,” said Joe Hylak-Reinholtz, Chief Operating Officer of Foresight Health. “So, we’ve finally overcome that hurdle.”

They are now working with an architect out of Florida and a local landscaping company.

Their next hurdle is getting an electronic medical document system in place.

“Doing paper records is not an option for us. We’re trying to figure out a more expedited timeline on their product being available for us. At present, they’re saying they can’t meet a December deadline, but we’re trying to see if there’s a way to make that happen,” added Hylak-Reinholtz.

Asbestos removal will begin next week. They hope to open the hospital by the end of this year.

“I want people to know that we are doing our best. This has not lost any sort of priority status. We are doing what we can to get this open and operational as soon as we possibly can. That was our goal and has remained our goal,” explained Hylak-Reinholtz.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves
6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
“He was my weakness, my only son,” says mother of 6-year-old shot to death
Charles Lee Spain Jr.
Man arrested after wife’s death in Wythe County
The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory. Bring in or cover up tender vegetation.
Frost possible for a few tonight; warmer temperatures expected Friday
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Latest News

A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs suspends trainer indefinitely following 4 horse deaths
President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden, Harris meet with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks
Center for Housing Education ribbon cutting
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority expands Center for Housing Education to Martinsville
Areas of frost are possible Friday morning.
Thursday, May 4 - Evening Outlook