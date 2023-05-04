Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Rail Yard Dawgs owner reflects on first championship

By Anthony Romano
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday night’s President’s Cup Championship was a first for Bob McGinn and the Rail Yard Dawgs.

The owner of the team brought them to the Star City back in 2016 and overcame adversity to reach the peak of performance with a title.

“Last year was such a heartbreak losing here on this ice in game four in overtime. And then the guys just our slogan all year was ‘unfinished business’. They took that all the way through the whole year and decided, You know what, this year is going to be the year of the dawg,” McGinn said.

Anthony Romano has the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves
6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
“He was my weakness, my only son,” says mother of 6-year-old shot to death
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Lots of cloudy with spotty showers this morning.
Warmer temperatures move in by the end of the week
6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
Search warrant indicates other victims in house where 6-year-old was shot to death

Latest News

Rail Yard Dawgs Owner Speaks On President's Cup Championship Victory
Rail Yard Dawgs Owner Speaks On President's Cup Championship Victory
VHSL implements NIL policy to serve as guidance for student athletes, families
VHSL Implements NIL Policy For Student Athletes
VHSL Implements NIL Policy For Student Athletes
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32