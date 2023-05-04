Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Rewards offered to help find inmates who escaped Va. jail

Two rewards are being offered to help find inmates who escaped from a Virginia jail recently.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple rewards are now being offered to help find the two inmates who escaped the Piedmont Regional Jail.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service are offering a combined reward of up to $70,000 to help find Alder Marin-Sotelo, who is charged with murdering a Wake County, N.C., deputy last year.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 and the U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $20,000.

Authorities say that Marin-Sotelo had assistance in escaping the jail from his older sister Adriana Marin Sotelo early Sunday morning.

He left the jail in Virginia driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward to help find Bruce Callahan, who escaped 22 hours later.

Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.

If you see either suspect, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves
6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
“He was my weakness, my only son,” says mother of 6-year-old shot to death
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
A few showers are possible Saturday with drier conditions Sunday.
Warmer weather continues to build into the region
6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
Search warrant indicates other victims in house where 6-year-old was shot to death

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries on May 4, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries on May 4, 2023
A police car.
Gang members arrested in Lynchburg for 2022 burglary
Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April...
Harris to meet with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks
A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs investigates 4 horse deaths ahead of Kentucky Derby