Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Rewards offered to help find inmates who escaped Virginia jail

Two rewards are being offered to help find inmates who escaped from a Virginia jail recently.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Multiple rewards are now being offered to help find the two inmates who escaped the Piedmont Regional Jail.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service are offering a combined reward of up to $70,000 to help find Alder Marin-Sotelo, who is charged with murdering a Wake County, North Carolina, deputy last year.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 and the U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $20,000.

Authorities say that Marin-Sotelo had assistance in escaping the jail from his older sister Adriana Marin Sotelo early Sunday morning.

He left the jail in Virginia driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward to help find Bruce Callahan, who escaped 22 hours later.

Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.

If you see either suspect, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves
6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
“He was my weakness, my only son,” says mother of 6-year-old shot to death
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
A few showers are possible Saturday with drier conditions Sunday.
Warmer weather continues to build into the region
6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
Search warrant indicates other victims in house where 6-year-old was shot to death

Latest News

The country star will play at Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges May 20
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Jo Dee Messina coming to Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges May 20
A school superintendent in Iowa learns how to drive school buses to help with driver shortages....
Superintendent gets bus license, helps during driver shortage
A man is accused of placing a fake bomb at Harvard University.
Man accused in Harvard bomb threat, extortion plan
Police and emergency workers gather in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say a shooter...
Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder
A man is accused of placing a fake bomb at Harvard University.
Man charged, accused of placing fake bomb at Harvard