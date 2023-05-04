Senior Safety Expo coming up Saturday, May 6

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Seniors and family can learn ways to stay safe at the Safe Senior Expo Saturday, May 6.

The expo is hosted by the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office and TRIAD. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley in Salem.

The expo will be full of activities, including a pancake breakfast from the Kiwanis Club. The other presentations will be on Aging Well with the VirginiaNavigator Family of Websites, Consumer Fraud, and Hospice Care.

Roanoke Sheriff Antonio Hash joined the Here @ Home team to talk about the expo, and what he hopes seniors and their families will take away from it.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.