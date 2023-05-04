So Fly Fest is this weekend in Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend people can go fly-fishing and hear some live music for a good cause.

The So Fly Fest starts Thursday and will run through Saturday at the Omni Homestead Resort, and it benefits Project Healing Waters.

Project Healing Waters is a nonprofit fly-fishing program that helps veterans in need.

Attendees to the festival can be paired up with experienced guides and fish private stretches of the river. Experienced anglers can go out on their own.

So Fly Fest started in 2019 as a way to bring people to Bath County to experience the beauty and pass time of fly-fishing.

Saturday night, Tim O’Brien and Jan Fabricius will perform at the Homestead Resort’s ski lodge. There will be lawn seating and tickets cost $30.

Organizers say O’Brien is donating his time so all of the proceeds can go to Project Healing Waters.

Tickets for the concert, and some of the So Fly Fest workshops can be found online.

