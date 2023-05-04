Taste of the Derby fundraiser is this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Taste of the Derby is an annual fundraiser for the Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living, an organization offering care for seniors in Lynchburg.

Spokesperson Vickie Craig Tuck appeared on 7@four to talk about the fundraiser, set for May 6 from 4-9pm at 724 Commerce Street in downtown Lynchburg.

Click CVACL.org for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.