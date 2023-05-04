Taubman Museum of Art hosts capacity crowd for annual Women’s Luncheon

Birthdays
A capacity turned out Thursday for the Taubman Museum of Art Women's Luncheon.
A capacity turned out Thursday for the Taubman Museum of Art Women's Luncheon.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A capacity crowd turned out Thursday for the annual Women’s Luncheon at the Taubman Museum of Art.

Now in its 18th year, the event is the museum’s largest fundraiser.

The program included remarks from Lindsy Parrott, an expert on Tiffany glass, and awards honoring arts supporters Susan S. Goode and Valeta S. Pittman.

Cindy Petersen is Executive Director of the Taubman Museum of Art.

“It is key for the Taubman Museum of Art to make a difference and focus on art, education and celebrating women that make that impact in our community and beyond,” she told WDBJ7.

Norfolk’s Chrysler Museum was also represented at the event.

Artists from the museum’s glass studio will be demonstrating outside the Taubman on Friday and Saturday.

