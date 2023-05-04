Birthdays
Teenage girl missing out of Carroll County

Seriah Ann Reed
Seriah Ann Reed(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARROLL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Deputies say 14-year-old Seriah Ann Reed was last seen in the Fries area and didn’t get off the bus after school was released.

She is 5′6″ and 116 lbs. with sandy hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a blue and white sweater and black and white converse shoes.

Any information on location of Seriah please contact Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Musser at 276-728-4146.

