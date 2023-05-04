Virginia gets millions for people deceived by TurboTax owner

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VA Attorney General’s Office) - Consumers who were tricked by TurboTax’s owner Intuit into paying for free tax services will begin receiving checks from a $141 million multistate settlement, according to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. The settlement was announced last year, and about 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail from the multistate settlement.

Virginia will receive more than $3.6 million for more than 119,000 consumers who were tricked into paying to file their federal tax returns. Eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement, and will not need to file claims, according to Miyares. Checks will be mailed through May 2023.

“TurboTax misled Virginians, and now they are officially paying the price. Over $3.6 million dollars has been secured for the 119,899 Virginians that were tricked into paying unnecessary fees. I’m proud that my office was able to put that money back into the affected consumers’ pockets, where it belonged all along,” said Miyares.

Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018, but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program, according to Miyares. Consumers who are eligible for a payment will be notified by email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. These consumers will receive checks in the mail automatically, without filing claims. Checks are expected to be mailed starting next week.

The amount consumers receive will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30, said Miyares.

For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, visit AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.