1 dead after Collinsville house fire

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a house around 1 p.m. Friday on Haverline Hill Road.

The fire was contained to the side of a one-story brick home and the owner of the home was contacted. The owner then notified crews of a potential person inside the house.

According to firefighters, as soon as the scene was safe to enter, crews found the body of a deceased person.

The victim has been sent to the medical examiners office and has yet to be identified. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Henry County Officials.

