Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

1 dead after Collinsville house fire

A privately owned emergency medical service provider in Grayson County may have ceased...
A privately owned emergency medical service provider in Grayson County may have ceased operations Friday.(KXII Staff)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a house around 1 p.m. Friday on Haverline Hill Road.

The fire was contained to the side of a one-story brick home and the owner of the home was contacted. The owner then notified crews of a potential person inside the house.

According to firefighters, as soon as the scene was safe to enter, crews found the body of a deceased person.

The victim has been sent to the medical examiners office and has yet to be identified. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Henry County Officials.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Lee Spain Jr.
Man arrested after wife’s death in Wythe County
Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves
Deputies in Bedford County say he was last seen over the weekend when he told family members he...
Deputies ask for help in search for missing Bedford man
A frontal boundary will be close enough Saturday that we can't rule out a stray shower or two.
Saturday looking great to be outside; few storms possible Sunday
Bishop Arrington mugshot
Gang members arrested in Lynchburg for 2022 burglary

Latest News

NRV Small Business Development Center
SBDC opens NRV office in Montgomery Museum
Future Veterans Breakfast
PCHS honors seniors headed to the military
Roanoke remains among the regions with the highest number per capita of overdose deaths, at the...
New report shows fuller picture of 2022 fatal overdoses
Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Festival