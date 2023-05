ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Berglund Center in Roanoke is having its inaugural TacoRitas celebration at Elmwood Park May 7, with live Latin music, salsa dancing, taco eating contest, tacos from local Roanoke restaurants and margaritas.

Robert Knight from the Berglund Center stopped by 7@four to chat about it.

