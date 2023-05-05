Avoca Museum to host second annual Derby Day

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Avoca Museum is hosting their annual Derby Day event on Saturday, May 6.

The event includes live music, a photo booth with a horse, and trophies for best hat, dapper dude, and best dressed couple.

Before watching the live Kentucky Derby, they will have human pony races and awards for the winners.

The proceeds from the event will go toward the upkeep of the Museum.

“It is to support the museum and what we do, but it’s also something that we don’t have a whole lot of around here,” said Caleb Lafoon, Executive Director of the Avoca Museum. “This is going to be a high class, cool event where you can dress up. You don’t have a lot of opportunity to do that around here.”

The event begins at 4 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online.

