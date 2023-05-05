Boarded-up house in Roanoke damaged by fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Damages total about $16,000 from a house fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Shortly after 11 p.m. May 4, Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to a fire at a boarded-up house in the 300 block of Dale Avenue SE. Crews found smoke and flames from the two-and-a-half-story house, according to fire crews, who found the fire in the attic and contained it within 20 minutes, according to fire crews.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.