Boarded-up house in Roanoke damaged by fire

House on Dale Avenue in Roanoke damaged by fire... 5.4.2023
House on Dale Avenue in Roanoke damaged by fire... 5.4.2023(Roanoke Fire-EMS)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Damages total about $16,000 from a house fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Shortly after 11 p.m. May 4, Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to a fire at a boarded-up house in the 300 block of Dale Avenue SE. Crews found smoke and flames from the two-and-a-half-story house, according to fire crews, who found the fire in the attic and contained it within 20 minutes, according to fire crews.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

