Campbell County man arrested after standoff

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County man was arrested after a standoff Friday.

Tyler Creasy was taken into custody May 5, 2023.

About 10:30 a.m. Friday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Claymore Drive to serve a warrant. Deputies say when they got there and tried to make contact with Creasy, he went inside his home and barricaded himself.

After several hours of negotiations and a tactical response, Creasy, 35 of Gretna, walked out of the home and was arrested.

Creasy was wanted on two counts of Felony Grand Larceny, one count of altering a title/registration, and obtaining money by false pretenses. Additional charges may be pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.