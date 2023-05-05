Birthdays
Campbell County man arrested after standoff

Tyler Creasy mugshot
Tyler Creasy mugshot(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County man was arrested after a standoff Friday.

Tyler Creasy was taken into custody May 5, 2023.

About 10:30 a.m. Friday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Claymore Drive to serve a warrant. Deputies say when they got there and tried to make contact with Creasy, he went inside his home and barricaded himself.

After several hours of negotiations and a tactical response, Creasy, 35 of Gretna, walked out of the home and was arrested.

Creasy was wanted on two counts of Felony Grand Larceny, one count of altering a title/registration, and obtaining money by false pretenses. Additional charges may be pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

