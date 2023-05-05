Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these recipes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - May 5th is Cinco de Mayo, celebrated all over America by Mexican Americans and those from other Hispanic countries in our part of the world.

Hispanic cuisine has gained popularity in America, and although these recipes are not truly authentic, they give the flavor of that cuisine while using basic pantry ingredients we all have.

Mary Rapoport from the Virginia Egg Council joins us on Here @ Home to show us how to make some delicious recipes to celebrate!

Set a colorful table, ask Alexa to play some Mariachi music, and you’ll be transported to Guadalajara – Ole’!

Mexican Brownies – Ole’

2 sticks unsalted butter

4 oz. unsweetened baking chocolate

2 cups sugar

4 eggs

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

1 1/3 cups cake flour*

½ tsp. baking powder and ¼ tsp salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

¾ tsp. cayenne pepper

Topping (opt):

1 tablespoon powdered sugar/ ¼ tsp. cocoa powder/ ¼ tsp. cinnamon/ 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place two pieces parchment paper in 9x13″ baking dish, ends extending 1″ from sides (one piece goes one way, one piece the other) for easy removal and cutting. Spray with baking spray.

Melt butter and chocolate together in microwave in 30 sec. increments, stirring in between, just until smooth. Cool for 10 minutes.

Whisk in the sugar, then the eggs and vanilla. Combine dry ingredients and blend into chocolate mixture. Pour into pan.

Bake 26 min., or until a pick comes out clean. Cool. Lift out of pan, Trim edges off; cut into squares. Combine topping ingredients and sift over brownies OR simply dust with powdered sugar. Makes 20 – 36 brownies.

Egg Tacos

Cooking spray

2 eggs, blended with salt and pepper

Taco shell

Any toppings: green chilies; grated cheese; shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes or salsa; chili; olives

Heat non-stick skillet over medium heat. Spray pan; add beaten eggs; scramble until nearly firm, but moist. Spoon into taco shell. Add toppings and enjoy!

Makes 1 taco.

Ensalada de Huevos – Cuban Egg Salad

To regular egg salad (mayo, chopped eggs, celery, salt, pepper) add chopped sweet pickles, dry mustard, ground cumin, & fresh lime juice. Chill.

Serve on hot garlic toast as an app or with corn chips as a spread/dip. Ole’!

Easy Hispanic Rice & Eggs

So simple, yet tasty and filling – this is a great recipe when the cupboard is bare, or you just need something quick to feed the family. Serve with a simple salad - it’ll feed 2 heartily for dinner or 4 for a light lunch for under four bucks!

Cooking spray

2 cups cooked rice

1 jar (16 oz.) salsa

4 – 6 eggs

Top with: Shredded Mexican blend cheese or Queso Blanco, cilantro

Heat 10″ skillet over medium heat. Spray. Place cooked rice in pan and stir in salsa. Heat over medium heat, stirring until bubbly and heated through – about 2 – 5 minutes.

With the back of a large spoon, make 4 – 6 indentations and crack or slip an egg into each. Cover. Cook over medium heat until whites are completely set, and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard – 5 to 6 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese; let it melt, covered. Serve hot, garnished with cilantro Serves 2 – 4

