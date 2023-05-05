Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico’s victory over France; food is key part of celebration

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In queso you didn’t know, Friday is Cinco de Mayo, a Mexican holiday widely celebrated in America. But many gather without knowing what the holiday means.

Many people believe it’s Mexico’s independence, but it’s not. Cinco de Mayo actually celebrates Mexico’s victory over the French in the battle of Puebla in 1862.

The French sent troops to force Mexico’s President Benito Juárez and the government out of Veracruz.

May 5, 1862, in a small town called Puebla, 2,000 Mexican soldiers faced 6,000 French troops at daybreak. Against all odds, Mexico claimed victory by the evening, and Juárez declared Cinco de Mayo a national holiday.

Cinco de Mayo is mainly celebrated where the battle happened – Puebla. But in America, many Mexican-Americans have embraced the holiday.

Restaurants across our hometowns have deals on tacos and margaritas for the holiday.

WDBJ7 talked to Tacos Rojas co-owner Antonio Rojas who will have live music and deals all day.

“Cinco de Mayo is important in Mexico because they beat France in an attempt to invade,” said Rojas.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Lee Spain Jr.
Man arrested after wife’s death in Wythe County
Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves
Bishop Arrington mugshot
Gang members arrested in Lynchburg for 2022 burglary
Deputies in Bedford County say he was last seen over the weekend when he told family members he...
Deputies ask for help in search for missing Bedford man
A frontal boundary will be close enough Saturday that we can't rule out a stray shower or two.
Warmer today as we trend drier for the weekend

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Salem man involved in Lynchburg shooting pleads guilty
FILE - Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, center right, and first lady Jill Biden during a...
Jill Biden in UK for King Charles’ coronation, visits No. 10
Dale Avenue Fire / Roanoke Fire-EMS
Dale Avenue Fire / Roanoke Fire-EMS
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls some vehicles for air bag inflator installation