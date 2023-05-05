Danville Utilities increases rates for some customers due to inflation

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville City Council recently approved an increase in water and electricity utility rates.

Customers will see about a $1.25 increase per water bill. For electricity, customers who use 1,500 kilowatt hours per month will not see an increase or decrease in their bill.

Customers who use more than 1,500 kilowatt hours per month will see a decrease.

However, a customer who uses 700 kilowatt hours per month will see an increase of $0.80 per month.

“This is a very small increase in 75 cent per month for 1000 kilowatt hour customer,” said Jason Grey, director of Danville Utilities. “Continue doing energy efficiency projects. Continue being mindful of your energy usage. Hopefully, inflation will be a temporary thing and costs will subside going forward.”

Grey says the changes are due to inflation which increases the cost of materials and employee wages.

“Transformers are about four times what they were even a year ago. So, we’re having to order more transformers at a higher cost to make sure we have a stock that meets our systems needs in case of any kind of emergencies,” added Grey.

An external consultant conducts a rate study for Danville Utilities every two years.

“It’s good that we do two year rate studies because if anything does change in two years, we can make accommodations to bring things back in line. We’d rather make small increases like this rather than coming back like some other utilities and making double digit increases. Those are very dramatic to customers and very impactful,” said Grey.

The rate changes will go into effect on July 1.

Late fees and wastewater and natural gas rates will not be affected by the increase.

