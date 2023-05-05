Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Elementary school teacher accused of exposing himself to a child

Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.
Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.(Jacksonville Police Department, North Carolina)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina school teacher has been arrested for reportedly exposing himself to a child.

WITN reports that Gregory Morris was arrested on Friday and faces one count of indecent exposure.

Police said on March 6 they got a report of an adult exposing himself to a child and Morris was arrested after further investigation.

According to Onslow County Schools, Morris has been on leave since March 13. He taught third grade at Parkwood Elementary School in Jacksonville.

School officials said that the exposure did not happen on school property and was unrelated to his work at the school.

Morris has been with Onslow County Schools since 2016 and has taught second, third and fourth grades.

Police urged anyone with further information to contact them at 910-938-6520.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Lee Spain Jr.
Man arrested after wife’s death in Wythe County
Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves
Deputies in Bedford County say he was last seen over the weekend when he told family members he...
Deputies ask for help in search for missing Bedford man
A frontal boundary will be close enough Saturday that we can't rule out a stray shower or two.
Saturday looking great to be outside; few storms possible Sunday
Bishop Arrington mugshot
Gang members arrested in Lynchburg for 2022 burglary

Latest News

In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video...
Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
A Shell petrochemical plant caught on fire in a Houston suburb Friday.
5 hurt after fire at Houston-area Shell petrochemical plant
A privately owned emergency medical service provider in Grayson County may have ceased...
1 dead after Collinsville house fire
Trump's video deposition in the E Jean Carroll trial; Trump answering questions about his...
Trump on Access Hollywood tapes
NRV Small Business Development Center
SBDC opens NRV office in Montgomery Museum