Family Field Trips: A Look at State Route 151 in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - · Between Afton and Roseland, there are seven wineries, four breweries, three cideries, and two distilleries along Route 151 in Nelson County.

Here @ Home welcomes Hayes Humphreys, President of Nelson 151, to talk to us about all there is to do and see in this area.

He explains the route is nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, surrounded by unique hiking trails like the Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail, as well as biking trails, kayaking opportunities and all kinds of outdoor adventures.

It’s an easy day trip from Lynchburg and Roanoke, and if you want to spend the whole weekend away, there are many great local lodging options.

Listen in to our conversation and see if this may be an option for you and your family.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.