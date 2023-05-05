Franklin County gets new school superintendent from Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers has been named the new superintendent for Franklin County Public Schools, according to Pulaski County. He begins his new role July 1, 2023.

“The Pulaski County School Board has been informed of the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers following his acceptance of an offer in another school division,” said Beckie Cox, Chairwoman of the Pulaski County School Board. “The average tenure of a school superintendent is 3.5 years. The leadership of Dr. Siers for nearly seven years was during one of the most transformational and chaotic times in public education, allowing numerous improvements to Pulaski County Public Schools.”

“With his guidance, we have a new middle school, improved special education programs, overhauled CTE programs for alignment with the needs of businesses and the labor market, and opened lines of communication with students, staff, and the community,” Cox continued. “Pulaski County Public Schools will see the improvements made by Dr. Siers for years to come.”

In his resignation letter to the Pulaski County School Board, Dr. Siers stated, “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve the children and families of Pulaski County for the past seven years. I think that everyone would agree that it has been a transformational period for our schools and there is no doubt that the work that we have done will make public education a positive experience for generations of Pulaski County’s children. You have been the gold standard for School Boards in Virginia. Every school division should have a fierce advocate for its programs like Mr. Hurst, a visionary problem solver like Ms. Cox, the support for teachers like that brought by Mr. Benson, a promoter of positive solutions like Mrs. Golden, and the desire to create a love for learning like Dr. Cash.”

About his new position, Dr. Siers said, “I’m very happy that the Franklin County School Board has selected me to lead their school division for the foreseeable future. They have a great tradition of high academic achievement and strong community support for their schools. The Board has given me a few objectives to begin working on and I look forward to engaging with the Franklin County students, parents, community members, faculty and staff in order to meet these objectives.”

The Pulaski County School Board reports it will immediately begin the process of finding a new superintendent, “with the goal of having that person selected as quickly as possible.”

