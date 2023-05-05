Gov. Glenn Youngkin honors six-year-old who was shot and killed in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was in Lynchburg Thursday to sign a new swatting bill at E.C. Glass High School with area elected officials, public safety organizations and the community. Before his speech, he took the time to honor Kingston Campbell, a six-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lynchburg Monday night.

“I would love to start with a moment that is, I think appropriate given the fact that today is the National Day of Prayer, and that there has been horrific tragedy here in Lynchburg. And so if we could just stop for a moment and center ourselves and bow our heads and join me for a minute. Father God, we come together today knowing that it is your day, but as a nation, we come together in prayer. Father, today we pray for Kingston Campbell, pray for his eternal life with you in heaven, we ask you to bring peace to his family, Father we ask you to bring peace to the many questions we have as to how could something like this happen, Father we ask you to bring peace to our communities, we ask you to bring peace to our Commonwealth.”

We also spoke with Youngkin about the tragedy following the bill signing ceremony.

“The heartbreak around this murder is beyond contemplation for, for a six-year-old to simply be playing and to be shot and killed in the safety of his own home. This is clearly a gang related incident. And I’ve been very pleased with the work that’s been happening with Operation Royal Flush, which is a collaboration between Lynchburg police, (Virginia) State Police and the U.S. Marshals Office, and they just last week had seven gang related arrests, but we need to do more. And this is part of our overall operation Bold Blue Line, which is to bring 2,000 more police to the streets in Virginia. But on top of that, we’ve been working to hold juveniles accountable. And that means that the length of stay that they’re in detention has been extended, it needed to be so that they can get the support. But also there needs to be a real clear recognition that there’s a penalty when crimes are committed. And then on a broad basis, I was incredibly frustrated that the Senate Democrats blocked a bill to extend penalties for crimes committed with guns. And I think at the end of the day, a crime that is committed with a gun deserves a much more severe penalty. And this is what I’m hoping we’ll be able to bring through in the next legislative session, is a recognition that we can’t keep, we can’t leave the status quo in place. We have got to fight gangs, we got to bring together all of our resources, we should be extending the the length of stay for juvenile offenders for violent crimes. And we should be penalizing crimes committed with guns far more severely.”

The Lynchburg Police Department continues to search for those responsible for the killing of Campbell. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

