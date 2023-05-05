Birthdays
Highway 29 fills with buyers and sellers for annual 100 Mile Yard Sale

By Makayla Shelton
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Sellers and buyers are lining up down Highway 29 for the 100 mile yard sale.

The annual event started on Thursday and involves hundreds of yard sales from Danville to Amherst through the weekend.

One group at Oakland United Methodist Church in Chatham is selling items they received from the community to raise money for children to go to summer camp.

Last year, they raised $9,000 in total over the three days.

“This gives children who don’t have an opportunity to go to a weekend camp,” said Paul Armstrong, New Song Community Choir member. “Our purpose for the camp is to help them know and understand and perhaps enter into a relationship with Jesus Christ.”

The 100 Mile Yard Sale continues until Sunday, May 7.

