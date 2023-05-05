Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

House catches fire after riding lawnmower explodes in backyard

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house fire that the homeowner says his riding...
Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house fire that the homeowner says his riding lawnmower started.(WPTA)
By WPTA staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - An Indiana homeowner says his riding lawnmower set his house on fire after it exploded.

WPTA reports that Fort Wayne firefighters responded to a house fire Friday afternoon with flames in the backyard.

Arriving firefighters said flames could be seen coming from the back of the home that extended to the attic and throughout the house.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department said two people were home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape.

The homeowner told fire officials that the fire started after his lawnmower exploded while he was near the back of the house.

“The fire is under investigation, but we know that a riding lawnmower was involved, and the rear of the home was badly damaged,” Fort Wayne Fire Department Public Information Officer Adam O’Connor said.

Fire officials said two pets were also rescued from the home. One firefighter received minor injuries in the response.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Lee Spain Jr.
Man arrested after wife’s death in Wythe County
Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves
Deputies in Bedford County say he was last seen over the weekend when he told family members he...
Deputies ask for help in search for missing Bedford man
Bishop Arrington mugshot
Gang members arrested in Lynchburg for 2022 burglary
A frontal boundary will be close enough Saturday that we can't rule out a stray shower or two.
Saturday looking great to be outside; few storms possible Sunday

Latest News

In a video deposition, Donald Trump looks at a photo of E. Jean Carroll and thought it was his...
Trump’s video deposition in rape lawsuit made public
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Supreme Court blocks Oklahoma from executing death row inmate
Roanoke remains among the regions with the highest number per capita of overdose deaths, at the...
New report shows fuller picture of 2022 fatal overdoses
Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Festival
Roanoke College Basketball Grad
Roanoke College Basketball Grad