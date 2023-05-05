Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Layman Distributing expanding in Salem, creating jobs

Layman Distributing.
Layman Distributing.(Roanoke Regional Partnership)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Layman Distributing is investing $6.8 million to expand its operation in Salem, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

The expansion is expected to create 42 jobs.

“Layman Distributing is a homegrown Virginia company that has found success for 75 years in the City of Salem, demonstrating the strength of the Commonwealth’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, robust workforce, and innovative supply chain ecosystem,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Roanoke region provides a convenient gateway to reach target customer markets, and this expansion will allow Layman to further extend its distribution reach. We look forward to a continued partnership with the company for years to come.”

The company will relocate to a facility at 2157 Apperson Drive that offers twice the square footage of its existing facility, doubling the company’s operational capacity.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Lee Spain Jr.
Man arrested after wife’s death in Wythe County
Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves
Bishop Arrington mugshot
Gang members arrested in Lynchburg for 2022 burglary
Deputies in Bedford County say he was last seen over the weekend when he told family members he...
Deputies ask for help in search for missing Bedford man
A frontal boundary will be close enough Saturday that we can't rule out a stray shower or two.
Warmer today as we trend drier for the weekend

Latest News

House on Dale Avenue in Roanoke damaged by fire... 5.4.2023
Boarded-up house in Roanoke damaged by fire
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 5, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 5, 2023
Celebrating Cinco De Mayo With Tacos Rojas
Celebrating Cinco De Mayo With Tacos Rojas
FILE - Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, center right, and first lady Jill Biden during a...
Biden sends wife Jill to King Charles’ coronation Saturday