Layman Distributing expanding in Salem, creating jobs

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Layman Distributing is investing $6.8 million to expand its operation in Salem, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

The expansion is expected to create 42 jobs.

“Layman Distributing is a homegrown Virginia company that has found success for 75 years in the City of Salem, demonstrating the strength of the Commonwealth’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, robust workforce, and innovative supply chain ecosystem,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Roanoke region provides a convenient gateway to reach target customer markets, and this expansion will allow Layman to further extend its distribution reach. We look forward to a continued partnership with the company for years to come.”

The company will relocate to a facility at 2157 Apperson Drive that offers twice the square footage of its existing facility, doubling the company’s operational capacity.

