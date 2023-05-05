Lynchburg man arrested for 2022 killing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested in Georgia for the death of another man in June 2022, according to Lynchburg Police.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, 22-year-old Londell Thompson, Jr. was arrested for the Golf Park Drive shooting death of Anthony Colden, II.

Thompson is being held in Georgia, pending extradition to Virginia.

Colden was found dead in an apartment.

Thompson was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm within city limits.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.