Lynchburg man arrested for 2022 killing

Londell Thompson Jr, wanted for second-degree murder in Lynchburg.
Londell Thompson Jr, wanted for second-degree murder in Lynchburg.(Lynchburg Police Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested in Georgia for the death of another man in June 2022, according to Lynchburg Police.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, 22-year-old Londell Thompson, Jr. was arrested for the Golf Park Drive shooting death of Anthony Colden, II.

Thompson is being held in Georgia, pending extradition to Virginia.

Colden was found dead in an apartment.

Thompson was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm within city limits.

