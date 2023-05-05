Man charged with first-degree murder in strangulation death of wife

MAX MEADOWS, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County man has been charged with first-degree murder and defiling a dead human body in the death of his wife, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

Angela Dawn Spain was found dead at the couple’s home on Lots Gap Road in Max Meadows May 4, 2023. Her husband, Charles Spain, was initially charged with strangulation and assault on a family member, and results of the autopsy led to the extra charges.

The cause of death was determined to be strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head.

Spain is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.