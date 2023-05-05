No one hurt after trailer catches fire in Montgomery County
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple fire departments in Montgomery County were called to a structure fire just before noon on Thursday in the Riner area.
The first responding units found a trailer with heavy fire pushing out the sides. Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department Station 1 was called for additional water supply due to the fire happening in a rural area.
No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
