No one hurt after trailer catches fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple fire departments in Montgomery County were called to a structure fire just before noon on Thursday in the Riner area.

The first responding units found a trailer with heavy fire pushing out the sides. Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department Station 1 was called for additional water supply due to the fire happening in a rural area.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

