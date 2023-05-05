Rail Yard Dawgs to be honored with procession and celebration

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are hosting a procession and celebration on Saturday to commemorate the team’s first ever President’s Cup championship title.

The hockey team won the title on Tuesday at Berglund Center.

Roanoke made history throughout the 2022-2023 season, setting new franchise records for longest winning streak (nine wins), most regular season wins (32), highest regular season standings finish (fourth), and increased average home attendance by nearly 1,000 fans per night during the regular season from the prior year. In the President’s Cup playoffs, the Dawgs won seven of their nine playoff games, hosted the fourth and fifth largest single-game crowds in SPHL postseason history, and won the championship on home ice after two consecutive overtime victories in the Final.

The procession will kick off at 3 p.m. at the corner of 2nd Street/Gainsboro Road and Church Avenue and will end on Second Street NE behind Berglund Center.

Immediately following the parade, the Dawgs will host a celebration in Berglund Center Coliseum until 5:00 P.M. Fans will be able to purchase merchandise and take pictures with the President’s Cup. The event will be free and open to the public.

The Rail Yard Dawgs 2023-2024 schedule will be announced this summer. For more information, visit www.railyarddawgs.com.

