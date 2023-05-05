Birthdays
Salem man involved in Lynchburg shooting pleads guilty

By Justin Geary
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem man involved in a shooting in Lynchburg during a meth deal in 2021 has pleaded guilty to federal charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

42-year-old Jeriwon Taylor pled guilty to one count of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of discharging and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents say that on November 21, 2021, Taylor arranged to meet a person in a Walmart parking lot in Lynchburg to sell meth. When the buyer, who is identified as Kendal Simonton, arrived court documents say he got into Taylor’s vehicle, pointed a gun at Taylor’s face, and took the drugs from him.

Simonton left the vehicle and started to walk away when Taylor also got out of his vehicle with a gun. The two men fired multiple shots at each other, hiding behind various cars as they did so. Simonton later ran out of the parking lot and Taylor drove away.

Simonton pled guilty last month to related charges and will be sentenced on June 8, 2023.

At sentencing, Taylor faces a minimum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

