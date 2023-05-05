SBDC opens NRV office in Montgomery Museum

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center is making it easier for businesses to get help in the New River Valley.

The SBDC has opened up an office in the Montgomery Museum of Art and History.

The new office comes in partnership with the museum’s strategic plan to bring an arts and business incubator to the space.

Small businesses can get free resources, training and confidential business advising in the office.

“My role as an advisor is to provide free confidential advising and connect them to free resources that they can get and having this space here is just another opportunity to expand our offering and connect them to the resources that we can help small businesses and entrepreneurs succeed,” NRV SBDC Advisor Leo Priddy said.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.