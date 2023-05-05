Birthdays
Strawberry Festival returns to Downtown Roanoke with thousands of sweet treats

The festival is serving dozens of sweet treats this weekend
The festival is serving dozens of sweet treats this weekend(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Strawberry Festival returned to Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke Friday with thousands of desserts.

Roanoke’s Community School is serving up more than 2,000 pounds of strawberries for shortcakes and chocolate-dipped treats. All the proceeds go back to the school.

This is the festival’s 43rd year in downtown Roanoke.

One of the parent volunteers explained there was already a great turnout for the first day on Friday.

”We’ll probably end up selling out on Saturday, at least that’s our hope,” Cassie Hunt said. “The money is so essential to the school to help keep tuition low, to help with faculty development and opportunities for our students to do things like field trips and more experiential learning.”

The festival starts back up again Saturday morning at 10 and goes until 4 p.m. Organizers say it’s best to get there early and you can buy tickets online.

