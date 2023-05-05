Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Virginia Tech becomes first certified Digitally Well University

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has earned a new distinction - the first Certified Digitally Well University in the country.

University officials say they’ve been working on digital wellbeing since 2017. Laurie Fritsch, the assistant director of Hokie Wellness, defines digital wellness as using technology in a way that maximizes life, while minimizing distractions.

This year, students in a freshman residence hall were invited to participated in a four week challenge called Unwind Offline. The students were able to pick some behavioral challenges.

Christina Crook, a digital wellbeing expert, author, and founder of JOMO campus says the result from the pilot program were better than expected.

“So some students reduced their daily social media use in half so from a seven hours to three hours, which is a huge others who kept more to themselves prior to the challenge formed groups of friends for the first time we have some beautiful stories coming out of this challenge. So these are changes that will make significant impacts on students mental health, and overall overall well being, not just in their campus life but beyond,” she said.

Crook and Fritsch say right now they’re focusing on first year students, but the program will be expanding.

“My hope is that we can inspire our students to either focus on relationships, and rather than looking to their phone, when they get onto campus to stay connected to people in their hometown, that they set their phones down to start creating connections on campus. It’s so critical for that first year student success,” Fritsch said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Lee Spain Jr.
Man arrested after wife’s death in Wythe County
Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves
Deputies in Bedford County say he was last seen over the weekend when he told family members he...
Deputies ask for help in search for missing Bedford man
Bishop Arrington mugshot
Gang members arrested in Lynchburg for 2022 burglary
A frontal boundary will be close enough Saturday that we can't rule out a stray shower or two.
Saturday looking great to be outside; few storms possible Sunday

Latest News

Here @ Home: Virginia Tech Digital Wellness
Here @ Home: Virginia Tech Digital Wellness
Charles Lee Spain Jr.
Man charged with first-degree murder in strangulation death of wife
Here @ Home: Cinco De Mayo Cooking
Here @ Home: Cinco De Mayo Cooking
Nikki Giovanni
Giovanni, writer and voice of Black Arts Movement, getting Roanoke College honorary degree