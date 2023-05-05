Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Women’s veterans’ group holding 5K walk/run

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WDBJ) - Women Veterans Interactive (WVI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to meeting women veterans at their points of need through Advocacy, Empowerment, Interaction, Outreach, and Unification - “AEIOU”.

The group’s 5K Walk/Run, presented by the WVI Richmond Chapter, is its first 5K Walk/Run; it’s to recognize, honor, and celebrate women veterans.

Retired USAF Colonel Donna Fore visited 7@four to preview the event, which is May 6 in Henrico.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Lee Spain Jr.
Man arrested after wife’s death in Wythe County
Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves
Deputies in Bedford County say he was last seen over the weekend when he told family members he...
Deputies ask for help in search for missing Bedford man
Bishop Arrington mugshot
Gang members arrested in Lynchburg for 2022 burglary
A frontal boundary will be close enough Saturday that we can't rule out a stray shower or two.
Saturday looking great to be outside; few storms possible Sunday

Latest News

Danville Utilities
Danville Utilities increases rates for some customers due to inflation
100 Mile Yard Sale
100 Mile Yard Sale
Early Voting
Early Voting
Derby Day
Derby Day
TAP Programs Ending
TAP Programs Ending