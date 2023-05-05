Women’s veterans’ group holding 5K walk/run

HENRICO, Va. (WDBJ) - Women Veterans Interactive (WVI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to meeting women veterans at their points of need through Advocacy, Empowerment, Interaction, Outreach, and Unification - “AEIOU”.

The group’s 5K Walk/Run, presented by the WVI Richmond Chapter, is its first 5K Walk/Run; it’s to recognize, honor, and celebrate women veterans.

Retired USAF Colonel Donna Fore visited 7@four to preview the event, which is May 6 in Henrico.

