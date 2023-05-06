Birthdays
Dry today with a few storms possible on Sunday

Temperatures continue to warm and an active pattern sets up
We look to stay dry today, but an active pattern is setting up for the next few days.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
  • Mostly sunny and dry with seasonable temperatures today
  • Scattered rain/storms on Sunday
  • Unsettled pattern continues into the start of the week

THE WEEKEND

Saturday: The day starts with plenty of sunshine and we will likely see mostly sunny skies through the day. Temperatures look more seasonable with highs in the 70s.

Mostly sunny and seasonable today.
Mostly sunny and seasonable today.(WDBJ Weather)

Sunday: High pressure continues to build in allowing temperatures to warm on Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s. This setup could allow for storm complexes to develop and slid into our region. Models continue to fluctuate so we will need to keep an eye on each of these systems as they develop.

  • If storms form on Sunday the best timing would be 3PM-7PM during the peak heating of the day
  • Keep up with the forecast
Storms could push through the region Sunday afternoon.
Storms could push through the region Sunday afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Next week is shaping up to be warmer than normal and feeling like summer-time. Highs will be in the 70s for the mountains and NRV while most will see the low 80s make a return as early as Monday. At this time an active pattern remains through Monday and Tuesday.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Wonder where animals are going as sea-levels rise? In this episode, Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts looks into NASA-funded research conducted by Virginia Tech scientists. Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

