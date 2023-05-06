Birthdays
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Firefighters Memorial Service Day

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT
VIRGINIA (WDBJ) - In a statement issued by Governor Glenn Youngkin, all United States and Commonwealth of Virginia flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day.

“We remember those that have been killed in the line of duty and made the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities” added Youngkin.

All flags will be lowered at sunrise on Sunday and remain at half-staff until sunset.

