Rocky Mount teen dies after being struck on electric bike

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night on Route 220, one tenth of a mile north of Route 619 in Franklin County.

According to police, a teenager was riding his electric bicycle in the southbound right lane on Route 220 when the bicycle was struck by a 2005 Honda Accord. The driver of the electric bicycle was identified as Micah Meggs, 15, of Rocky Mount, Va.

Meggs succumbed to his injuries on scene and the Honda driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.