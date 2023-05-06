Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Rocky Mount teen dies after being struck on electric bike

(WPTA)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night on Route 220, one tenth of a mile north of Route 619 in Franklin County.

According to police, a teenager was riding his electric bicycle in the southbound right lane on Route 220 when the bicycle was struck by a 2005 Honda Accord. The driver of the electric bicycle was identified as Micah Meggs, 15, of Rocky Mount, Va.

Meggs succumbed to his injuries on scene and the Honda driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Del. Wendell Walker pose with new "swatting" bill Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Youngkin signs “swatting” bill at E.C. Glass High School
Daniel Woodyard mugshot
Dublin man arrested for indecent liberties with minor; more victims suspected
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Charles Lee Spain Jr.
Man charged with first-degree murder in strangulation of wife
Jaden Bowman, 14, was identified as the victim in a fiery crash during a police pursuit.
Officials: Victim killed in fiery crash during police pursuit identified as missing 14-year-old

Latest News

First responders work the scene of a crash involving at least 20 vehicles that shut down a...
At least 7 dead after dust storm causes crashes in Illinois
A dust storm led to a major pileup on a highway in Central Illinois on Monday.
At least 6 dead after dust storm causes crashes in Illinois
Pedestrian on life support after being hit in SE Roanoke traffic
Roanoke Fake Sinkhole
Roanoke Fake Sinkhole