Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Volunteers clean-up trash at Smith Mountain Lake

Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake is leading a month-long clean-up initiative.
Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake is leading a month-long clean-up initiative.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers gathered Saturday at Crazy Horse Marina at Smith Mountain Lake for a clean-up day.

The group Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake is leading a month-long clean-up initiative.

Saturday, May 6th was the first day of the project.

Volunteers received free work gloves and large heavy-duty trash bags.

Two of the volunteers say they are hoping to give back and keep the community clean.

“We got a whole bag of stuff that people just threw away,” said Linda & Rick Muth. “From cigarettes to Styrofoam to glass bottles to cans. And I don’t know why people can’t find trash cans to put stuff in. Yeah, keep it out of the lake and keep it beautiful.”

Volunteers are still needed for the next clean-up days on May 13th and 20th.

May 6

Crazy Horse Marina (B10-A)

W.E. Skelton 4-H Center (B40)

May 13

David & Steve Byrd Boat Ramp (1252 Water Wheel Drive) (R28)

Gills Creek Marina (G2)

Magnum Point Marina (B37)

May 20

Bay Rock Marina (R87)

Pleasure Point Ramp (R52)

Walnut Run (R50)

Easy online registration is available at TakePrideSML.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Del. Wendell Walker pose with new "swatting" bill Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Youngkin signs “swatting” bill at E.C. Glass High School
Daniel Woodyard mugshot
Dublin man arrested for indecent liberties with minor; more victims suspected
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Charles Lee Spain Jr.
Man charged with first-degree murder in strangulation of wife
Jaden Bowman, 14, was identified as the victim in a fiery crash during a police pursuit.
Officials: Victim killed in fiery crash during police pursuit identified as missing 14-year-old

Latest News

Roanoke College Logo as of 2023
435 students graduate from Roanoke College on Saturday
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Firefighters Memorial Service Day