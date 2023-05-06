Volunteers clean-up trash at Smith Mountain Lake

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers gathered Saturday at Crazy Horse Marina at Smith Mountain Lake for a clean-up day.

The group Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake is leading a month-long clean-up initiative.

Saturday, May 6th was the first day of the project.

Volunteers received free work gloves and large heavy-duty trash bags.

Two of the volunteers say they are hoping to give back and keep the community clean.

“We got a whole bag of stuff that people just threw away,” said Linda & Rick Muth. “From cigarettes to Styrofoam to glass bottles to cans. And I don’t know why people can’t find trash cans to put stuff in. Yeah, keep it out of the lake and keep it beautiful.”

Volunteers are still needed for the next clean-up days on May 13th and 20th.

May 6

Crazy Horse Marina (B10-A)

W.E. Skelton 4-H Center (B40)

May 13

David & Steve Byrd Boat Ramp (1252 Water Wheel Drive) (R28)

Gills Creek Marina (G2)

Magnum Point Marina (B37)

May 20

Bay Rock Marina (R87)

Pleasure Point Ramp (R52)

Walnut Run (R50)

Easy online registration is available at TakePrideSML.com.

