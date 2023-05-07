2 people airlifted after Gretna Crash

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Gretna Fire & Rescue responded to a car crash around 12 p.m. Saturday on Gretna Bypass

According to medics, the crash consisted of a two vehicle collision with entrapment.

US 29 Northbound was shutdown for roughly 40 minutes while firefighters removed the crash victims from their vehicles. Two patients were transported to a hospital via helicopter.

The vehicle accident is under investigation by Virginia State Police.

