2 people airlifted after Gretna Crash

Gretna Bypass Crash
Gretna Bypass Crash(Credit: Gretna Fire and Rescue)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Gretna Fire & Rescue responded to a car crash around 12 p.m. Saturday on Gretna Bypass

According to medics, the crash consisted of a two vehicle collision with entrapment.

US 29 Northbound was shutdown for roughly 40 minutes while firefighters removed the crash victims from their vehicles. Two patients were transported to a hospital via helicopter.

The vehicle accident is under investigation by Virginia State Police.

