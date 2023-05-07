ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Afternoon storms may produce gusty winds & downpours

Few strong/isolated severe storms possible this afternoon

More scattered storm/shower chances Monday and Tuesday

Low to mid-80s likely Monday and Tuesday

WEATHER ALERT DAY: SUNDAY

A Weather Alert Day is active for this afternoon. A storm complex in Indiana and Ohio could move into the region this afternoon. High will be in the 70s and 80 ahead of any rain that moves through.

Warm today with afternoon storms. (WDBJ Weather)

We’re tracking the potential for strong to damaging wind gusts, downpours and frequent lightning as a cluster of storms pushes through during the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of the viewing area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. An isolated severe storm or two is possible.

SPC Outlook for today. (WDBJ Weather)

The main timeframe for storms is Noon until 6 p.m. Here is a look at one model run from the morning hours.

Storm timing for the afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Next week is shaping up to be warmer-than-normal and feeling like summer-time. Highs will be in the 70s for the mountains and NRV while most will see the low 80s make a return as early as Monday. At this time an active pattern remains through Monday and Tuesday. Drier conditions will filter in by midweek.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Wonder where animals are going as sea-levels rise? In this episode, Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts looks into NASA-funded research conducted by Virginia Tech scientists. Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.