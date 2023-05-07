Franklin County School Board Chairman reflects on new superintendent

FRANKLIN CO, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County Public School will have a new superintendent for the next school year. The school district began its search for a new superintendent after Dr. Bernice Cobbs announced her upcoming retirement back in October.

In a special meeting, the Franklin County School Board voted unanimously to install Dr. Kevin Siers as the new superintendent.

Siers has been Superintendent for Pulaski County for nearly seven years. Something Chairman Jeff Worley says helped seal the deal.

“He brings a lot of experience to that role which is something we wanted to see in our next superintendent,” said Worley. “We felt like we needed experience and especially experience in a rural community.”

In a statement, the Pulaski County School board said Dr. Siers’s leadership lead to multiple improvements. He helped build a new middle school and revamped special education and CTE programs.

“The average tenure of a school superintendent is 3.5 years. The leadership of Dr. Siers for nearly seven years was during one of the most transformational and chaotic times in public education, allowing numerous improvements to Pulaski County Public Schools,” said Beckie Cox, Chairwoman of the Pulaski County School Board.

“With his guidance, we have a new middle school, improved special education programs, overhauled CTE programs for alignment with the needs of businesses and the labor market, and opened lines of communication with students, staff, and the community,” Cox continued. “Pulaski County Public Schools will see the improvements made by Dr. Siers for years to come.”

Siers thanked the Pulaski community in his resignation letter.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve the children and families of Pulaski County for the past seven years. I think that everyone would agree that it has been a transformational period for our schools and there is no doubt that the work that we have done will make public education a positive experience for generations of Pulaski County’s children. You have been the gold standard for School Boards in Virginia. Every school division should have a fierce advocate for its programs like Mr. Hurst, a visionary problem solver like Ms. Cox, the support for teachers like that brought by Mr. Benson, a promoter of positive solutions like Mrs. Golden, and the desire to create a love for learning like Dr. Cash,” said Siers.

About his new position, he said he is excited to get started.

“I’m very happy that the Franklin County School Board has selected me to lead their school division for the foreseeable future. They have a great tradition of high academic achievement and strong community support for their schools. The Board has given me a few objectives to begin working on and I look forward to engaging with the Franklin County students, parents, community members, faculty, and staff in order to meet these objectives,” added Siers.

Worley says Siers believes in open lines of communication – something the county really wanted.

“I think parents and staff will feel comfortable with him. He just seems like a very genuine down to earth person who knows what he’s doing and will be able to engage with our community and our parents as well,” explained Worley.

Siers begins his new role on July 1st.

