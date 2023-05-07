Birthdays
West End Center hosts 2023 Spring Bling

2023 Spring Fling
2023 Spring Fling(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A youth organization in Roanoke held its biggest fundraiser on Sunday.

The West End Center hosted its 2023 Spring Bling at Hotel Roanoke.

WDBJ7′s very own Brent Watts was one of the MCs for the night.

The event had a silent auction, brunch, and a fashion show.

The money raised during the event helps keep the organization’s programs running.

“We provide academic remediation and support and enrichment. We also provide health and nutrition,” said West End Center Executive Director Karen Pillis. “We do social-emotional learning curriculum. And we have a safe nurturing place for the children to come after school. About 150 of them come a day.”

The non-profit has been serving the west end neighborhood since 1979.

Organizers say they hope to continue helping children for years to come.

