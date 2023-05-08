Birthdays
18-year-old killed in Rockbridge County crash

Police car lights,(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An 18-year-old man was killed in a crash in Rockbridge County on Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 11:08 p.m. on Ridge Road, four-tenths of a mile north of McClure Boulevard in Rockbridge County.

Devin Riley, of Goshen, was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger south on Ridge Road, when he drove off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.

Riley died at the scene, according to police.

