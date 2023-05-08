Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Argument leads to fatal shooting on Dallas light rail train

Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in an...
Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in an incident on a Dallas light rail train that started out as an argument between two people.(Source: Devin Woods via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CNN) - A suspect remains at large after one person was killed and two others were injured in an altercation on a light rail train in Dallas.

A spokesman for Dallas Area Rapid Transit said authorities responded to a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on a Green Line train near Hatcher station. The incident started out as an argument between two people, according to DART.

It’s unclear what escalated the situation, but at one point, shots were fired. Two people – including a bystander – were struck and taken to the hospital, where one died after arrival.

Police say a third victim is believed to have been struck by shrapnel and was treated at the scene.

The suspect is on the loose, and DART Police are heading up the search.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few more storms are possible Tuesday afternoon.
Warmer today with a few afternoon storms
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Del. Wendell Walker pose with new "swatting" bill Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Youngkin signs “swatting” bill at E.C. Glass High School
Gretna Bypass Crash
2 people airlifted after Gretna Crash
The Rail Yard Dawgs parade through downtown Roanoke to the Berglund Center on Saturday.
Rail Yard Dawgs celebrate President’s Cup championship with parade in Roanoke
Rocky Mount teen dies after being struck on electric bike

Latest News

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
A gunman opened fire at an outdoor outlet mall in Allen, Texas, killing eight people and...
GRAPHIC: Mall shooting suspect may have link to right-wing extremism, source says
Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the American Foreign Service Association...
GOP threatens Blinken contempt charge over Afghanistan docs
Gas pump generic
Gas prices in Roanoke down 6.6 cents in the past week